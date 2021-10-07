https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575878-key-debt-limit-vote-sparks-major-fight-among-senate-republicans

A key procedural vote to pave the way for a $480 billion increase in the debt limit sparked a major fight in the Senate GOP conference late Thursday afternoon that left Senate Republican leaders uncertain whether they had the 10 votes they need to avoid a major embarrassment on the Senate floor.

Though 11 Republican senators ultimately voted to advance the bill over a key hurdle, just hours earlier Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham opposes short-term debt hike, warns against being ‘held hostage’ to filibuster Schumer-McConnell debt hike talks spill into Thursday Overnight Defense & National Security — Pentagon chiefs to Congress: Don’t default MORE (R-Ky.) and Minority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneMcConnell offers Democrats deal to solve debt impasse US on track to miss debt payments as soon as Oct. 19: analysis Democrats insist they won’t back down on debt ceiling MORE (R-S.D.) had acknowledged to GOP colleagues during a 90-minute closed-door meeting in the Capitol that they did not yet have the 10 Republican votes needed to end a filibuster on a controversial debt limit deal and asked colleagues for help.

One Republican called the meeting “very contentious” and described “widespread frustration” in the room.

The lawmaker said McConnell and Thune both acknowledged that they didn’t have the 10 votes they needed to reach 60 and overcome a filibuster to set up a final up-or-down vote on a debt limit deal McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerThe Supreme Court isn’t political — and reversing Roe v. Wade wouldn’t make it so Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue Senate Republicans’ campaign arm raises over million in third quarter MORE (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday morning.

The deal would require Democrats to vote to raise the debt limit to a higher fixed number instead of simply voting to suspend the debt ceiling until sometime after the 2022 midterm election.

If Congress votes to raise the debt limit by $480 billion, lawmakers would not have to grapple with the issue again until sometime in December or January.

A second Republican senator confirmed that McConnell acknowledged he wasn’t certain he would have the 60 votes needed to let the deal proceed to a final up-or-down vote, which Schumer could pass with all 50 Democrats and no GOP support.

“He said, ‘We’ll see and that if we don’t have the votes we’ll be here this weekend,’ ” the lawmaker recalled, referring to McConnell’s warning that colleagues would have to miss the start of the Columbus Day recess and stay in Washington until they found a way to resolve the impasse.

But the lawmaker said colleagues “felt much better” leaving the room after the long and tense meeting.

Thune told reporters immediately after the meeting that he thought the votes would be there when they were finally counted.

Asked if he would get 10 Republicans to vote “yes,” Thune predicted “we will be fine.”

He emphasized that no Republican would vote for final passage of the debt-limit deal.

“It’s never easy,” he said. “That’s the nature of the beast. You know everybody also realizes sometimes you have to do the hard thing.”

Several senators spoke up to indicate they would likely vote to end debate and allow the debt-limit deal to proceed to final passage.

The expected “yes” votes coming out of the meeting were McConnell, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoSunday shows – Democrats’ stalemate dominates Top GOP senator: ‘Far-left Democrats are driving the bus and Joe Biden is just along for the ride’ Sunday shows preview: Biden amps up involvement in talks amid tug-of-war over infrastructure MORE (R-Wyo.), Senate Republican Policy Committee Chairman Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntOvernight Health Care — Presented by EMAA — Collins to step down as NIH director Democrats want McConnell’s GOP to feel debt-ceiling pain Ex-Rep. Akin dies at 74 MORE (R-Mo.), Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyCongress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt Biden sidesteps GOP on judicial vacancies, for now The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – House Democrats plagued by Biden agenda troubles MORE (R-Ala.), Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsSenate advances Biden consumer bureau pick after panel logjam The 19 GOP senators who voted for the T infrastructure bill Senate passes T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden MORE (R-S.D.), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoCongress sends 30-day highway funding patch to Biden after infrastructure stalls Senate to try to pass 30-day highway bill Saturday after GOP objection Democrats preparing backup highways plan in case infrastructure bill stalls MORE (R-W.Va.), Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsDoes Virginia race hold much deeper problems for Democrats? Democrats scramble for strategy to avoid default Do progressives prefer Trump to compromise? MORE (R-Maine), Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiOvernight Defense & National Security — Pentagon chiefs to Congress: Don’t default Senate poised to stave off debt crisis McConnell offers Democrats deal to solve debt impasse MORE (R-Alaska), and Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisSenate GOP seeks bipartisan panel to investigate Afghanistan withdrawal House passes bill to end crack and powder cocaine sentencing disparity GOP senators unveil bill designating Taliban as terrorist organization MORE (R-N.C.).

Thune said he would vote “yes” if his vote was absolutely needed. He ultimately voted “yes.”

Tillis voted no on the floor, however, surprising colleagues.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynOn The Money — Democrats dig in with Biden agenda in the balance Senate confirms Chopra to lead Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit MORE (R-Texas), who earlier in the day said he hoped Republicans wouldn’t have to vote on ending a filibuster, also voted “yes.”

“Is anybody excited about this deal? Sometimes you have to do things that you’re not excited about to prevent something even worse,” he said, referring to the danger of a national credit default.

“I’m hoping that we can avoid the cloture vote,” he added, expressing his reluctance to cast a vote that will likely spark criticism from conservative pundits and activists.

Rounds after the Thursday afternoon meeting said that he had not made a final decision on how to vote that he had conversations with both McConnell and Thune late Thursday afternoon that led him to believe they were still scrambling for the 10 Republican votes until the final minute.

Some of the Republicans who said they would vote for the procedural measure were not at all happy about having to take such a tough vote.

Blunt, a member of the Senate GOP leadership, told colleagues that he advised McConnell weeks ago that he disagreed with his strategy to attempt to force Democrats to use reconciliation to raise the debt limit, according to lawmakers familiar with the discussion.

In the end, McConnell backed off by allowing them to raise the debt limit under regular order instead of forcing them to use the time-consuming budget reconciliation process, which could have eaten up nearly two weeks of floor time.

The high stakes strategy prompted extreme disappointment among some Republicans when Democrats stood firm, nearly provoking a debt crisis.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyBiden slips further back to failed China policies Ex-Rep. Akin dies at 74 Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt MORE (R-Utah) also criticized McConnell’s strategy during the Thursday afternoon closed-door meeting.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham opposes short-term debt hike, warns against being ‘held hostage’ to filibuster Schumer-McConnell debt hike talks spill into Thursday The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems prepare for failed debt ceiling vote MORE (S.C.), the top-ranking Republican on the Budget Committee, and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzKyrie Irving becomes NBA’s anti-vaccine face The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats still at odds over Biden agenda Echo chamber update: What you missed if you live in a bubble MORE (Texas), a potential Republican candidate for president in 2024, also slammed McConnell’s strategy in the meeting.

Graham called the deal with Schumer a “capitulation” on Twitter.

“If Republicans intend to give Democrats a pass on using reconciliation to raise the debt limit – now or in the future – that would be capitulation,” he tweeted Thursday morning.

“Why the hell would I make it easier for them to raise the debt ceiling through regular order? We had a strategy and we abandoned it,” he later said.

Cruz accused his leadership of blinking and making a mistake.

“I believe Democratic Leader Schumer was on the verge of surrendering, and then unfortunately yesterday Republicans blinked. I think that was a mistake. I think that was the wrong decision,” he said on the Senate floor.

“I will tell you the reason Republican leadership made that decision to blink was because Senate Democrats threatened to nuke the filibuster, to eliminate the filibuster. I don’t know if that was real,” he said.

