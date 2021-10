https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kids-react-to-justin-trudeau-in-blackface-comedy-gold/

Little girl — ‘The tongue just adds to the Demon that his persona is.’

‘His tongue is really long like my dog’s tongue.’

No idea who came up with this idea, but it’s Richter-scale brilliant.

Justin Trudeau can kiss my American ass…

Trudeau Blackface Flashback