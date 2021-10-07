https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/gwendolynsims/2021/10/07/los-angeles-city-council-passes-strictest-in-the-nation-mandate-for-covid-vaccine-proof-n1522324

ABC7 reports that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a city ordinance requiring all people within the city of Los Angeles “to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, entertainment venues, and personal care establishments.”

Garcetti signed the ordinance a few hours after the Los Angeles City Council passed the COVID-19 vaccination proof measure which is “considered one of the strictest in the nation”—as if that’s a good thing. The ordinance takes effect 31 days after Garcetti signed it and “the city will begin enforcement as of Nov. 29,” but Californians know the pressure by leftists to comply with the ordinance will begin immediately since the city “already requires full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test” for large events of over 10,000 people—unless, of course, you’re a Democratic politician or celebrity.

“Vaccinating more Angelenos is our only way out of this pandemic, and we must do everything in our power to keep pushing those numbers up,” Garcetti said after signing the ordinance. “These new rules will encourage more people to get the shot, and make businesses safer for workers and customers – so that we can save more lives, better protect the vulnerable, and make our communities even safer as we fight this pandemic.”

Businesses that violate the ordinance will first be issued a warning. They’ll be issued a $1,000 fine for a second violation, a $2,000 fine for a third violation, and a $5,000 fine for a fourth violation. One can’t help but think this ordinance is more about control than it is about safety.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations and other numbers continue on a steady downward trend in Los Angeles County, as the number of people getting vaccinated there continues to be nearly stagnant.

