North Carolina – Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was released from the brig at Camp Lejeune on Tuesday and formally charged with six violations and referred to a special court-martial on Wednesday.

Marine Corps Times reported:

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller has formally been charged with six violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and has been referred to a special court-martial, a Marine Corps spokesman said Wednesday. "In the military there are proper forums to raise concerns with the chain of command," Capt. Sam Stephenson, a spokesman for Training and Education Command, said in a statement emailed to Marine Corps Times Wednesday. "In a general sense not specific to any case, posting to social media criticizing the chain of command is not the proper manner in which to raise concerns with the chain of command and may, depending upon the circumstances, constitute a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice." Scheller has been charged with Article 88 (contempt toward officials), Article 89 (disrespect toward superior commissioned officers), Article 90 (willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer), Article 92 (dereliction in the performance of duties), Article 92 (failure to obey order or regulation) and Article 133 (conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman), Stephenson said.

Scheller was thrown into the brig for daring to rebuke military leadership for surrendering to the Taliban, arming the terrorists group with $83 billion in US weapons, and stranding thousands of Americans and green card holders in the country.

When 13 American servicemen and women were slaughtered by an ISIS bomber Lt. Col. Scheller spoke out.

Scheller was placed in pre-trial confinement on September 27.

Last week before he was arrested and sent to the brig, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller went on a rampage against President Trump and his family on Facebook.

Scheller had this to say about President Trump and his family:

President Trump. I was told by everyone to kiss the ring because of your following and power. I refuse. While I respect your foreign policy positions, I hate how you divided the country. I don’t need or want your help. You do not have the ability to pull US together. You may even win the next election. But your generation’s time is running out. Tell your son to stop tweeting about me. Your whole family knows nothing about US or our sacrifices. I could never work with you. I’d rather sit in jail and be released with a dishonorable than make compromises in my beliefs.

