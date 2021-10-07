https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/575736-man-accused-of-killing-3-complained-pharmacist-brother-was

A man accused of killing three people in Maryland complained that his brother, who was a pharmacist, was “killing people with COVID shot.”

Jeffrey Burnham of Cumberland, Md., is accused of killing his brother, Brian Robinette, and sister-in-law Kelly Sue Robinette in Ellicott City on Sept. 30, Howard County Police said in a statement.

He is separately charged with a third homicide that occurred in Allegany County on Sept. 29.

According to charging documents obtained by NBC News, Burnham’s mother told authorities that he wanted to confront Brian Robinette about administering the COVID-19 vaccines and that he believed the government is poisoning people with the vaccines.

Burham allegedly took his brother’s Corvette and stopped at another person’s home after the killings. Burnham allegedly told that person that his brother was “killing people with the COVID shot,” NBC reported.

Police said Friday that Burnham was spotted in West Virginia with the 2007 red Corvette that he stole from his brother.

West Virginia state police took him into custody without incident and located a gun inside the vehicle.

According to online court records, Burnham is charged with first-degree murder and unlawfully taking a vehicle in Allegany County.

Burnham faces additional charges in the Ellicott City killings, NBC noted.

