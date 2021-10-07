https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/man-dies-from-covid-19-after-hospital-rejects-court-order-for-ivermectin-report/

Ivermectin pills (a broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent) on top of instruction label A 75-year-old New York man died last weekend after a hospital refused to give him the drug Ivermectin in a last-ditch effort to save his life, despite an order from a judge, an exclusive report from News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke revealed.

Although Jeremy L. Carter was vaccinated against COVID-19, he still caught the virus at the end of August, Lewke detailed. He became sick enough to be hospitalized at Rochester General Hospital and continued to deteriorate to the point where he was placed on a ventilator.

After consulting with Carter’s primary care doctor, Carter and his daughter Jill Alvarado wanted to try Ivermectin. Although the drug is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19, and the FDA has explicitly warned against using it, some doctors have prescribed Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients.

However, the hospital refused to administer the drug to Carter, even though the family said they would gladly sign away any right to file a malpractice lawsuit.

This forced Alvarado to sue Rochester Regional Health, where Rochester General Hospital falls — and she was successful. Finally, a judge sided with the family and ordered the hospital […]