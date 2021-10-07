https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/man-who-smoked-pot-in-senator-merkleys-office-on-january-6th-pleads-guilty/

Photo from Pelosi’s office on January 6th

Man who smoked pot in Capitol on January 6th pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

SOURCE — REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A man from Glens Falls, New York, who prosecutors said smoked marijuana inside of the Capitol pleaded guilty on Thursday to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

U.S. federal prosecutor Alexis Loeb told Judge Emmet Sullivan at a hearing in Washington that when James Bonet, 29, entered the Capitol, he declared: “We’re taking it back. We’re taking it back.”

He then smoked a marijuana cigarette after entering the office of Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley.

Bonet could face a prison term of up to six months and a fine of between $500 and $9,500, although the judge said probation might be “an appropriate deterrent.”

In a separate case today, a U.S. Marine officer was given access to a security video that his lawyer had argued he should be able to review. Christopher Warnagiris, 40, is believed to be the first active duty U.S. military officer to be charged in connection January 6th, a law enforcement official said.

Warnagiris and his defense lawyer were ordered to treat the video as “highly sensitive” by Judge Paul Friedman.

Warnagiris, a U.S. Marine major from Woodbridge, Virginia, is facing nine riot-related criminal counts. Prosecutors allege Warnagiris entered the Capitol by pushing through a line of police guarding the building and that he positioned himself in a doorway and pulled others inside.

Warnagiris is pleading not guilty to the charges. A further hearing was set for Jan. 7.

The Justice Department also announced that on Wednesday, Philadelphia resident Michael Dickinson, 30, was arrested on multiple charges. Court documents said videos showed Dickinson throwing a large bucket filled with liquid at police trying to clear rioters from Capitol grounds.

DOJ didn’t want this video to be released publicly…

Prosecutors didn’t want this Jan 6 footage to come out. Now it was 1.5 million views. Why is that? pic.twitter.com/n0MQICC0HL — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) September 23, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

