West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was once again at odd with his party last evening, as Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) laid into his GOP colleagues during a floor speech following a vote to approve legislation that would temporarily raise the debt ceiling.

“Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game, and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work,” said Schumer, beginning a series of remarks that would target his colleagues across the aisle, 11 of whom voted to end debate on the debt ceiling measure, allowing for the full vote to happen.

Manchin, who could be seen seated direct behind Schumer, as the leader made his remarks, appeared at first to be shaking his head disapprovingly before placing his head in his hands.

“Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans insisted they wanted a solution to the debt ceiling — but said Democrats must raise it alone by going through a drawn-out, convoluted, and risky reconciliation process,” said Schumer.

Ultimately, Manchin got up and walked away during Schumer’s remarks, telling reporters outside the chamber, “I didn’t think it (the speech) was appropriate at this time.”

“We have to de-weaponize. you can’t be playing politics. None of us can – on both sides,” he said, adding, “Civility is gone.”

Following the speech, GOP Senators Mitt Romney (Utah), John Thune (S.D.), and Susan Collins (Maine) – all of whom voted to end debate – confronted Schumer, telling him he should have been more gracious following the life line they threw his party.

