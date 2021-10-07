https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/mark-levin-merrick-garland

Joining Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “LevinTV” host Mark Levin ripped into the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland for what he called the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI to target parents who challenge mask mandates and critical-race-theory-influenced curricula.

Is Merrick Garland creating an East German Stasi-like FBI? Why is the DOJ getting involved in school board meetings and going after moms as if they’re domestic terrorists? Levin questioned.

Levin addressed a recent memo in which the attorney general pledged to mobilize the Federal Bureau of Investigation against parents who “harass or intimidate” public school officials, citing unspecified “criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.”

“The federal government has absolutely no authority whatsoever to even go in a school board meeting, let alone a classroom. These are state and local matters. Fully,” Levin began. “And I would remind everybody that the FBI did damn little when our cities were burning, when Black Lives Matter and Antifa were brutalizing people, were committing acts of larceny, were attacking police.”

“This is a pretext about widespread violence to intimidate, threaten and suppress communities and neighborhoods all over the country to comply with the left-wing radical Marxist agenda,” he continued.

“This is making the FBI into the East German Stasi. And, you know what? Merrick Garland has a reason to do this, beyond his ideological extremism. His family makes money from pushing this crap in our school districts. … His son-in-law is a founding partner of Panorama [which has] multimillion dollar contracts with school districts. They’re pushing this agenda in 25% of schools so far, all around the country, while his family is making millions,” Levin added.

“Let me say it here tonight. A special council needs to me appointed to investigate this attorney general’s ties, and his family’s ties to Panorama, and his unleashing of the full force, unconstitutionally, of the federal government to attack the constitutional rights of citizens and parents throughout this country.”

