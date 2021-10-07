https://justthenews.com/world/mexico/mexican-authorities-find-over-600-migrants-hidden-within-truck-trailers?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Mexican officials discovered more than 600 migrants hidden in trucks near the southern border Thursday, according to reports.

According to the Associated Press, more than half of the 642 migrants discovered were children, while the vast majority were of Guatemalan descent.

The migrants were found near a military checkpoint, crowded within six different trailers.

Officials said the caravan’s journey seems to have begun in the Mexican state of Puebla, with the goal of making it to Monterrey, which is a key transport hub for migrants attempting to cross the border illegally.

According to The Hill, last month a caravan holding 400 migrants was spotted in Mexico en route to the U.S.

