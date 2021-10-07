https://bigleaguepolitics.com/migrant-trafficking-industry-cries-about-low-number-of-resettled-refugees-by-the-biden-regime/

The Biden regime is on track to break President Donald Trump’s record for the fewest refugees resettled in America during a year, and the taxpayer-funded migrant trafficking industry is not happy about this news.

The reason for the low figure is reportedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Biden regime only resettled 7,637 refugees in the U.S. through the end of August of 2021. This is a far cry from the administration’s pledge to resettle as many as 125,000 refugees in the country per year.

“It is quite disappointing how few refugees were actually resettled this year. I don’t think that was inevitable. I think it was the result of policy choices and what to prioritize,” said Sunil Varghese of the International Refugee Assistance Project.

“While we knew that there would be fewer refugees resettled this year than perhaps in years past, it’s surprising how few were resettled,” she added.

“Even if the administration manages to resettle more in this fiscal year than the last year of the Trump administration, it’s still only a fraction of the overall goal and only marginally higher than the lowest point on record,” said Jorge Loweree, who works as policy director for the American Immigration Council.

Migrant traffickers believe that Biden slow rolled refugee resettlement, which has caused for the low number of third-world foreigners being placed in America with subsidies from the U.S. taxpayer.

“Because he took until April, all those flights that had been booked had to be canceled and the security checks started to expire and that was really really frustrating. For some of those people, housing had been readied, families were excited to reunify with loved ones — that was a really hard moment,” said Meredith Owen, who works as director of policy and advocacy for Church World Service, an organization that soaks up taxpayer dollars to resettle potentially dangerous refugees into America.

Big League Politics has reported about the systemic corruption that is endemic within the worldwide refugee resettlement program:

“A recent exposé uncovered that bribes have been driving the placement of refugees by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and further research from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) shows the immense human costs borne by the United States due to this systemic corruption.

The NBC News report demonstrated that the refugee industry, particularly in the countries of Kenya, Uganda, Yemen, Ethiopia, and Libya, were rife with corruption and bribery. CIS researcher Nayla Rush examined at the data pertaining to refugee resettlement in the U.S. from those countries.

Her findings were troubling:

In FY 2019, the United States resettled 2,756 refugees from the processing centers in Kenya, Uganda, Yemen, Ethiopia, and Libya.

A total of 1,914 UNHCR staff members work at the refugee processing centers, of whom 79 percent (1,506) are national staff and 21 percent (408) international staff.

The average Transparency International average corruption score in 2018 for the five countries was 23.6/100 (the lower the number the more corrupt). The average ranking of these five among the 180 ranked countries was 150.6 out of 180 (180 being the most corrupt country in the world — Somalia). For comparison, the United States had a score of 71/100 and ranked 22nd out of 180 countries.

The United States is the top funder of UNHCR activities in four of the five countries.

Rush also found that the agencies that receive federal cash to conduct this glorified human trafficking operation – organizations such as the Church World Service, the International Rescue Committee, and the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society – are likely putting national security at risk in order to line their own coffers.

These organizations, called resettlement support centers (RSCs), conduct interviews to screen resettlement applicants, prepare cases on their behalf, and gather intel for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers to ultimately use in deciding cases. A review by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) showed a stunning amount of corruption here as well.

The GAO found many cases of staff fraud and applicant fraud, as well as inadequate oversight for the RSCs. After analyzing 70 different Refugee Affairs Division (RAD) trip reports with feedback on RSC behavior, only 14 percent of the reports showed that RSC case preparations were adequate. An astounding 64 percent of reports contained errors and other major concerns.”

It is unclear if these numbers encompass the Afghan refugees being imported into the U.S. after the disastrous troop withdrawal, but it is good news that Biden has been unable to explode the refugee resettlement numbers otherwise at this point of his regime.

Support Big League Politics by making a donation today. You can also donate via PayPal, Venmo or donate crypto. Your support helps us take on the powerful and report the truth that the mainstream media wants to silence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

