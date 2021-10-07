https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/07/mollie-hemingway-notes-that-based-on-quinnipiacs-track-record-things-are-even-worse-for-biden-than-this-poll-suggests/

There’s a new poll out from Quinnipiac on job approval numbers for President Joe Biden and to simply call them bad would be an understatement:

These are his “lowest results to date”:

“WOMP WOMP”:

Yikes:

With numbers like these, why would Sens. Sinema and Manchin follow him off the cliff?

And as Mollie Hemingway notes here, based on Quinnipiac’s track record Biden is in even worse shape than the poll suggests:

More nuggets from the poll. . .

On vaccine mandates for kids:

And his numbers with independents:

Gulp.

***

