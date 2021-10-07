https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/07/mollie-hemingway-notes-that-based-on-quinnipiacs-track-record-things-are-even-worse-for-biden-than-this-poll-suggests/

There’s a new poll out from Quinnipiac on job approval numbers for President Joe Biden and to simply call them bad would be an understatement:

🚨 NEW Quinnipiac job approval numbers for Joe Biden: 38 Approve

53 Disapprove “the lowest score he’s received from the American people on his job performance since taking office”https://t.co/ughPJIBCg3 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 6, 2021

These are his “lowest results to date”:

New: @QuinnipiacPoll puts Biden at 38-53, his lowest result to date. Highest marks for handling of COVID (48-50); lowest on immigration (25-67) and Mexican border (23-67). https://t.co/qW9vMHPI8S — Rémy Numa (@remynuma) October 6, 2021

“WOMP WOMP”:

WOMP WOMP: Majority Say The Biden Administration Is Not Competenthttps://t.co/GAK4Kpw62d — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 6, 2021

Yikes:

NEW POLL (Quinnipiac): Biden approval: 38-53 Issues:

COVID: 48-50

Economy: 39-55

Commander-in-chief: 37-58

Taxes: 37-54

Immigration: 25-64

Border : 23-67

Honesty: 44-50

Leadership: 41-56

Competency: 42-55https://t.co/pir8HTxlwh — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) October 6, 2021

With numbers like these, why would Sens. Sinema and Manchin follow him off the cliff?

Biden is now deeply underwater. Why should senators like Manchin and Sinema lash themselves to this man’s legislative agenda? https://t.co/cPOADHs5CJ — Walter Olson (@walterolson) October 7, 2021

And as Mollie Hemingway notes here, based on Quinnipiac’s track record Biden is in even worse shape than the poll suggests:

Quinnipiac claimed Lindsey Graham was tied in his Senate race (he won by >10) and that Collins would lose by 12 (she won by 9). For them to give these APOCALYPTIC numbers for Biden means they must be, somehow, far, far worse. https://t.co/0xlzaYhMSj — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 6, 2021

More nuggets from the poll. . .

On vaccine mandates for kids:

Q poll: “Nearly 7 in 10 (68 – 30 percent) of Americans with kids under the age of 18 say they do not think that students should be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once students of all ages are eligible.” https://t.co/urTymlPFe3 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 7, 2021

And his numbers with independents:

Biden approval/disapproval with *independents* in the new Q poll: 32/60. https://t.co/urTymlPFe3 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 6, 2021

Gulp.

