Over 140,000 children in the United States have experienced the loss of a parent or a grandparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to newly published research.

Researchers looked at fertility data, death rates, and information on household composition. They estimate that between April 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, more than 140,000 children lost a parent, custodial grandparent, or a grandparent who lived with them.

“The lives of these children are permanently changed by the deaths of their mothers, fathers, or grandparents who provided their homes, needs, and care,” researchers wrote in their study (pdf), which was published in Pediatrics.

Most of the children who lost a parent or grandparent were Hispanic or black. About 35 percent were white.

“Children facing orphanhood as a result of COVID is a hidden, global pandemic that has sadly not spared the United States,” Susan Hillis, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researcher and lead author of the study, said in a statement.

She called for boosting efforts to address the loss that the children have experienced.

Researchers used the term “orphanhood” to refer to children who lost at least one parent or grandparent.

“The magnitude of young people affected is a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of the past 18 months,” added Dr. Alexandra Blenkinsop of the Imperial College London, the co-lead researcher. “These findings really highlight those children who have been left most vulnerable by the pandemic, and where additional resources should be directed.”

The CDC collaborated on the study with Imperial College London, Harvard University, Oxford University, and the University of Cape Town, South Africa. It was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and Imperial College London.

The new study comes about six months after a separate group of researchers estimated 37,300 children between birth and 17 years of age lost at least one parent through February due to COVID-19. It also comes during the same week that new figures showed more people have died in the United States from COVID-19 this year than in all of 2020.

