https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/nba-andrew-wiggins-message-fans

Andrew Wiggins was one of the 5% of NBA stars who had questions about getting the “Fauci Ouchie.” He’s one of the 5% the media had a conniption over because anything less than full narrative compliance is unacceptable. He had his reasons, as he explains in the video you are about to watch. Reasons that make sense to you and me. Reasons that are frowned upon by Facebook and the unelected government bureaucrats who tell Joe Biden what to do.

I say Wiggins WAS one of the 5%, because even though he had the support of his teammates, he felt forced to get the shot. It was the only way he could continue to support himself. His emotional response to the media about it speaks volumes. “I guess we don’t own our bodies.”







Andrew Wiggins opens up about getting vaccinated



youtu.be



“I guess to do certain stuff, to work and all that, I guess you don’t own your body. That’s what it comes down to. If you want to work in society today, I guess they make the rules of what goes in our body and what you do. Hopefully, there’s a lot of people out there that are stronger than me and keep fighting. [Stand for] what they believe. I hope it works out for them.”

I know we’re not supposed to question “the science.” But today alone, “the science” says one of the v*cc*nes may only be 20% effective. Another v*cc*ne was halted in Sweden for anyone born after 1991. The links I shared are from CNN and Bloomberg. Two outlets that have Facebook’s thumbs-up as being legitimate.

Wiggins said he guesses you don’t own your body. Earlier this week, Anthony Fauci said you’re not supposed to make your own decisions either. That so many people in control share Fauci’s sentiment is more terrifying than any virus.

Get your content free from Big Tech’s filter. Bookmark this website and sign up for our newsletter!







Sports Fans Have A Message for Joe Biden | Louder With Crowder



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

