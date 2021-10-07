https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/new-nbc-show-equates-founding-fathers-slogans-dont-tread-on-me-and-unite-or-die-to-the-nazis-video/
In case you missed it-
In the new NBC show “The Lost Symbol” by the creators of The DaVinci Code , the season opens equating our Founding Fathers and their slogans to the Nazis.
They don't even attempt to hide their hatred for this country anymore.
Hat Tip Chris
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
