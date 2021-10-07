https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/new-nbc-show-equates-founding-fathers-slogans-dont-tread-on-me-and-unite-or-die-to-the-nazis-video/

In case you missed it-

In the new NBC show “The Lost Symbol” by the creators of The DaVinci Code , the season opens equating our Founding Fathers and their slogans to the Nazis.

They don't even attempt to hide their hatred for this country anymore.

Hat Tip Chris