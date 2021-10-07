https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/new-tiktok-challenge-encourages-students-to-assault-teachers-union-warns/

The TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 28, 2020. (Kiichiro Sato/AP Photo) California Teachers Association (CTA) sent a warning to teachers on Oct.5 about the TikTok “slap a teacher” challenge, which encourages students to slap teachers.

After an elementary school student struck a teacher in the back of her head in Lancaster County School District in South Carolina, CTA issued a warning titled “When Social Media Trends Become Assault” on Tuesday aimed at the latest TikTok challenge which prompts students to physically attack teachers or staff members and run away before being caught.

“While this month’s challenge, not sponsored or authorized by TikTok, doesn’t yet to appear to have caught on widely, there has already been at least one incident reported in South Carolina and it is important to be aware that students here in California may be coerced by social media or their peers to participate,” CTA wrote in the warning.

“We encourage CTA local affiliates to work with districts to educate both students and parents about responsible social media use and being respectful of others, and to make it clear that behavior influenced by this ‘challenge’ is unsafe and will not be tolerated.”

CTA advised teachers to […]