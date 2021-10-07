https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/new-winning-investment-strategy-with-0-loss-potential-follow-every-trade-nancy-pelosis-husband-makes/

Nancy Pelosi’s husband is a genius at picking stocks. He’s so good retail traders are following his trades because he always picks the winners. Of course, he’s not making picks based on insider trading information coming from his wife the Speaker.

MSM Money reports: When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors are doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, a businessman who owns a real estate and venture capital firm. Though Nancy Pelosi herself doesn't trade stocks, her husband does. And that's enough for some social traders, who see his trades as hers. "We've been tracking their performance and every single stock she has bought in the last two years has gone up significantly," Christopher Josephs, cofounder of Iris , told Yahoo Finance Live. Iris is a social investing app allowing users to see the same stocks friends, influencers and professionals are buying. Trades made by lawmakers or their family members are required to be disclosed within 45 days of execution. […]