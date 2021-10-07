https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/07/no-dissent-allowed-babylon-bees-seth-dillon-and-tucker-carlson-rip-facebook-a-new-one-for-obvious-throttling-of-conservative-media-watch/

As a conservative outlet, we can tell you there is definitely some throttling taking place through various social media channels, and while it’s always been there to some degree, it has gotten far worse over the past several months. Seth Dillon, CEO for the Babylon Bee, went on Tucker Carlson last night to talk about this censorship and what they especially are seeing.

11 people?

REALLY Facebook?

Watch:

A recent post of ours on Facebook only reached 11 people. Eleven. We’d have reached more people if we’d printed it out and nailed it to a telephone pole in a small town. The throttling is so obvious and restrictive now, it’s ridiculous. https://t.co/BlRhtija9F

From Fox News:

Facebook responded to the piece by flagging it for misinformation. The tech giant later apologized.

“In order to aid the news station in preparing stories for consumption, popular news media organization CNN purchased an industrial-sized washing machine to help its journalists and news anchors spin the news before publication,” the satire piece said.

“The custom-made device allows CNN reporters to load just the facts of a given issue, turn a dial to ‘spin cycle,’ and within five minutes, receive a nearly unrecognizable version of the story that’s been spun to fit with the news station’s agenda.”

Snopes had to issue a fact-check for its fact-check in a retraction. It said, “it should have been obvious that the Babylon Bee piece was just a spoof.”

Host Tucker Carlson jokingly asked, “That wasn’t real?”

“It wasn’t real – believe it or not,” Dillon replied.