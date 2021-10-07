https://www.outkick.com/mississippi-tv-anchor-refuses-vax-loses-job/

Eighteen years and a popular morning show weren’t enough to keep WLOX-TV anchor Meggan Gray employed. The Mississippi morning co-anchor is not vaccinated and, therefore, no longer eligible for employment at the television station. No jab means no job, even though Gray had already had COVID and she willingly submitted to weekly COVID tests.

“I may have lost my job, but I preserved my integrity,” said Gray in response.

WLOX is part of Gray Television, which required all employees at their affiliate stations to be vaccinated by September 30th, something Gray was not comfortable with.

“I know there will be people who disagree with me or do not understand my reasons. That is fully understood because that is a protected right they enjoy,” Gray wrote in a Facebook post. “Moreover, it is a personal decision for each American; but in my opinion, a forced decision to decide between a vaccination and the livelihood of an individual is a dangerous precedent.”

Gray co-hosted WLOX-TV’s Good Morning Mississippi and had been part of the station for nearly two decades.

“It hurts saying goodbye; it hurts parting on these terms. However, I know in my heart it is the right decision for me and my family,” added Gray.

The now former anchor doesn’t know what her next career step will be, though she does have plenty of experience in front of a camera. And since she has already survived COVID, Gray should get another shot. Just not a vaccine.

