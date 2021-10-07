https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/07/no-sht-new-study-shows-what-anyone-not-eating-paint-chips-already-knew-authoritarianism-alive-and-well-on-the-left/

It’s not the Trump admin pushing authoritarianism for ‘the greater good.’

And it never was.

Hey guys, guess what?!

Psychologists have thought authoritarianism was exclusively on the political right for SEVENTY YEARS and gosh golly gee, they’ve figured out it’s on the Left. Huh. If only they’d have started paying attention 60 years ago …

Wow.

“How could past researchers have overlooked left-wing authoritarianism? “For 70 years, the lore in social science has been that authoritarianism was to be found exclusively on the political right,” whereas this large new study finds plenty on the left too. https://t.co/3dk9NyRWDr — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) October 6, 2021

No way.

You mean authoritarianism is a personal trait and not a party ideal? And that people on the Left can absolutely be authoritarian a-holes?

We knew that and we’re not even psychologists and stuff.

Common traits in L&R-wing authoritarians include “a preference for social uniformity, prejudice towards different others, willingness to coerce behavior, cognitive rigidity, aggression & punitiveness towards perceived enemies, outsized concern for hierarchy, & moral absolutism.” — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) October 6, 2021

Willingness to coerce behavior, cognitive rigidity, AGGRESSION, and punitiveness towards perceived enemies.

Ya’ don’t say?

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Moral absolutism.

We get the study says it happens on the Right as well but still.

BREAKTHROUGH.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

“Researchers” and their progressive friends may have overlooked Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, and Castro but the rest of us did not. — Mag Wildwood (@MagWildwood1) October 7, 2021

Right?

Pretty sure Stalin was an authoritarian.

“cognitive rigidity, aggression and punitiveness towards perceived enemies, outsized concern for hierarchy, and moral absolutism” <— Twitter in a nutshell — Kathryn Paige Harden (@kph3k) October 6, 2021

So. Much. This.

It’s almost like it’s been lost on people that collectivism requires authoritarianism. — What could go wrong? (@ano_kuma) October 6, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Because most academic researchers have a clear leftist bias in their cultural and political preferences. — John Brennan (@JFBrennan68) October 6, 2021

experts — supernova samsara (@samsaragon) October 7, 2021

*eye roll*

***

