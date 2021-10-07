https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/07/nrsc-rapid-response-director-uses-2-word-biden-whisper-video-to-channel-brian-stelters-show-prep/

President Biden was in Illinois today, and during his remarks two words were whispered that will catch the attention of a certain CNN media correspondent:

That’s the equivalent of lighting up the bat-signal for CNN media correspondents.

The whisper thing is a bit much, right?

