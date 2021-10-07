https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/pfizer-whistleblower-reveals-e-mails-implying-aborted-baby-cell-use-in-vaccine/
Pfizer insider Melissa Strickler leaked internal emails to Project Veritas revealing company executives instructing staff to be secretive about the use of human fetal tissue in laboratory testing of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer, Philip Dormitzer, admits aborted fetus tissue is used in the company’s vaccine program, but that employees should just stick with Pfizer’s public narrative, which omits any mention of aborted fetal tissue to avoid any issues with the public.
“HEK293T cells, used for the IVE assay, are ultimately derived from an aborted fetus,” Dormitzer said. “On the other hand, the Vatican doctrinal committee has confirmed that they consider it acceptable for Pro-Life believers to be immunized. Pfizer’s official statement couches the answer well and is what should be provided in response to an outside inquiry.”
Vanessa Gelman, who serves as Pfizer’s Senior Director of Worldwide Research, encouraged staff to be careful when talking about human fetal cells in the company’s vaccine program. “From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there,” Gelman instructed.
“The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take […]
