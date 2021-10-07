https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/picked-the-wrong-house-alleged-home-intruder-wanted-on-multiple-warrants-mauled-to-death-by-homeowners-dogs/

COWETA COUNTY, GA- According to police, an alleged home intruder wanted on multiple warrants was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs. Police added that the resident returned home and discovered a dead man on his front porch.

Coweta deputies say two dogs mauled an intruder who the homeowner later discovered dead on the front porch. I will have the latest on the case on FOX 5 News at 5 & 6. pic.twitter.com/ujefZTmZgc — Doug Evans (@dougevansfox5) September 29, 2021

Fox News reported that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the cause of death from an autopsy as a dog attack. Investigators added that the evidence indicates the man was inside where the dogs were located at some point, but died outside the home.

Coweta County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Walt Sanders Road off of North Highway 29 at approximately 10:30 a.m. on September 24th after the homeowner returned to his house and found the man dead on his porch.

The deceased man has since been identified as 21-year-old Alex Binyam Abraha, an Atlanta resident who was wanted on multiple warrants out of Fulton County.

Investigators stated the homeowner doesn’t know the man or why he would be in his home. Investigator Toby Nix of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said:

“[The] homeowner doesn’t know him, wasn’t expecting him, was not home at the time.”

Sheriff’s office and animals services ‘flooded’ with calls about fate of Georgia dogs who lethally mauled home intruder https://t.co/JvO48PuijX — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 2, 2021

After investigating the scene and obtaining the results of an autopsy, police concluded that Abraha entered the home and was attacked by the owner’s two pit bulls.

Police stated the dogs mauled the alleged home intruder, who ended up making his way back outside to the porch. No charges are expected against the homeowner. The dogs were removed from the home and are currently in the care of Coweta County Animal Control for a mandatory 10-day rabies hold.

After being contacted by numerous people who wanted to know why the animals were removed, the county said in a statement:

“Coweta County has received multiple inquiries regarding the dogs involved in a local home intrusion. We want to clarify that in accordance with the Georgia Department of Public Health (Rabies Control), the dogs are required by law to remain in quarantine for 10 days without direct contact to other animals or humans.”

There is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs. https://t.co/1WxpBFz365 — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) October 1, 2021

The statement added:

“The confinement must be under the authority of the designated rabies control agency, in this case, Coweta County Animal Services. Following this quarantine, the owner will be able to retrieve the dogs.”

Abraha’s family established a fundraising page to help “support them financially” with “funeral expenses and planning his final resting place” as they search “for a sense of closure.” The page stated:

“His family has to deal with confusing and unclear details from the police, with no concrete evidence or story.”

Alleged Intruder Mauled to Death by Two Dogs, Body Found on Porch: Police via @WestJournalism https://t.co/wJcPW3mvcx — barbara lockard (@corrrugatediowa) October 6, 2021

As of this writing, the page has raised $2,600 of its $25,000 goal. Some people have reached out in the comments on Coweta County’s post with offers to help the owner of the dogs with expenses related to the dogs’ mandatory holds and other costs associated with the case.

Sheriff officials are trying to figure out how Abraha got to the home since no vehicle was found nearby. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the probe.

Woman who shot alleged home intruder now faces attempted murder charge – and so is her friend

August 5th, 2021

AURORA, CO – A 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old male are both facing attempted murder charges after police officials say they at first thought the woman non-fatally shot an intruder, but unspecified “new information” in the investigation has led to two arrests.

Here are the details shared so far by officials.

NEWS RELEASE: Two Arrested After Shooting Man in Laredo Highline Neighborhood #APDNews https://t.co/zZOlaVJVUW pic.twitter.com/3wQ4qQnUmw — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) August 3, 2021

On July 31st at approximately 12:23 a.m., Aurora Police officers had responded to an apartment located on 15423 E 13th Avenue after 25-year-old Emily Janus Strunk claimed to have shot a male intruder.

Strunk had told police that the male intruder “whom she previously had an intimate relationship with” had forced his way into her apartment and attacked another male inside of the apartment, identified as 27-year-old Kevin Lee Wertin.

During the alleged assault launched against Wertin, Strunk told police that she decided to shoot the assailant. Police at the time of that initial response briefly detained Strunk during the period of the preliminary investigation, and later released her “pending further investigation”.

The male gunshot wound victim, which authorities have yet to release his identity, is reportedly in critical condition as a result of the incident.

While police officials have not shared details as to what the investigation later uncovered, Aurora Police cited that “new information developed” in the investigation which resulted in both Strunk and Wertin being arrested on August 2nd under charges of attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Please follow Law Enforcement Today as we continue to gather further insight into this developing case.

In a more troubling murder investigation, we at Law Enforcement Today reported on a woman who was beheaded in Minnesota, with police saying it was the victim’s significant other who violently reacted to her wanting to part ways with him.

Here’s that previous report.

SHAKOPEE, MN – A 55-year-old woman was reportedly found beheaded by police in Shakopee earlier in July, after authorities responded to a call of a stabbing that occurred at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street.

Police arrested a 42-year-old male in connection with the killing, with investigators believing that the killing was not a random incident.

https://twitter.com/MatthewKeysLive/status/1420955211930112010

On July 28th at approximately 2:30 p.m., Shakopee Police responded to the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer where they’d found the body of 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer.

Responding officers reportedly found the woman’s body laying next to a vehicle, with her decapitated head lying next to her body.

Witnesses reportedly saw the incident unfold, according to authorities.

Police recovered a sheath for a large knife in a yard nearby the scene, as well as a knife in a trash can in an alley not far from the area.

A 42-year-old male suspect, later identified as Alexis Saborit, was apprehended not long thereafter under suspicions of second-degree murder. Investigators say that the suspect and the victim were in a long-term relationship together.

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Saborit allegedly told investigators that he and Thayer were heading to a court appearance together on the day of the killing. Apparently, Saborit told police that he killed Thayer when she said that she wanted to end their relationship.

Friends on Facebook sharing this photo of America Mafalda Thayer, the Shakopee woman police say was beheaded yesterday afternoon. Such an awful, senseless crime. Thinking of her friends and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YLSrSWviTW — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) July 29, 2021

Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate confirmed reports that a witness did shoot video of the woman’s murder, which he expressed great disappointment that someone would grossly post the video of the victim’s killing online:

“We are aware that a bystander took a video of this incident. We have that video. It is deeply disturbing that the first instinct was to post that on social media.”

Thayer, a Cuban immigrant who worked at the local Dollar Tree and MyPillow, apparently had ongoing domestic issues with Saborit, according to some of her coworkers. Saborit also bears a previous conviction of gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

Jamie Worley, one of Thayer’s coworkers at MyPillow, spoke about the experience he and others had returning to work the following day and seeing Thayer’s empty desk:

“Went to the store and got her a rose and a teddy bear to put on her desk. When I got there, I didn’t even look at any other of my coworkers. I just stood at her desk with my head down. Everyone was just crying. It was a very emotional day and it still is.”

Saborit was reportedly also charged in a previous arson case that is still working through the courts.

According to KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse, Saborit’s attorney from the arson case requested to not represent him as he became friends with Thayer since she was the one who hired him to defend Saborit in that prior case:

“Also in the court hearing, Saborit’s attorney in his pending arson case asked the judge to remove him. The victim, Thayer, was the one who hired that attorney and he grew close to her while working on the case. The attorney felt it was a conflict of interest to keep defending him.”

“Prosecutors told me the victim legally changed her first name to “America” after she became a citizen here. She was the one who bailed Saborit out of jail on his pending arson charge, after he allegedly poured gasoline and tried to burn down the apt they shared.”

Prosecutors told me the victim legally changed her first name to “America” after she became a citizen here. She was the one who bailed Saborit out of jail on his pending arson charge, after he allegedly poured gasoline and tried to burn down the apt they shared. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 30, 2021

During Saborit’s bail hearing, he reportedly told the judge that he was “innocent” and that he killed Thayer in “self defense”, alleging that he was the victim of attempted extortion and murder from the victim.

Saborit also had asked the judge if he could instead be deported to his country of origin instead of facing trial here in the United States, which the judge did not entertain said request.

The suspect is currently at the Scott County Jail, which his bail was set at $2.5 million cash with conditions or $2.5 million non-cash bond, also with conditions.

Saborit’s next court appearance is slated for August 9th. If convicted of second-degree murder, Saborit could face up to 40 years in prison.

In other disturbing cases, we at Law Enforcement Today recently shared a report detailing an incident that left two people dead and first responders injured in Tucson, Arizona earlier in July.

Here’s that previous report.

TUCSON, AZ – New details are emerging in the shooting rampage that left at least two people dead on July 18th in Tucson.

Dramatic body camera video has been released showing the final moments of the rampage as the suspect rammed a Tucson officer’s police vehicle and exchanged gunfire.

Tucson cop takes down ex-con Leslie Scarlett, 35, who shot and critically injured EMTS and firefighters responding to a medical emergency and housefire, killing a neighbor – charred remains pulled from fire belonged to shooter’s girlfriend neighbors said https://t.co/W8fMzUCPGa — konniemoments1 (@KonnieMoments1) July 20, 2021

The terrifying string of events began with reports of a house fire near South Campbell Avenue and East Irene Vista at 3:45 p.m.

At the time of the call, emergency responders were unaware that gunman Leslie Stephen Scarlett was nearby, shooting two EMTs who were responding to a medical emergency at Quincie Douglas Center at Silverlake Park.

At a news conference, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said Scarlett exited his silver SUV, approached the ambulance, and shot both EMTs without warning. The ambulance driver was struck in the head and the passenger in the arm and chest.

The 20-year-old EMT driver remained in “extremely critical condition” on Monday, while the EMT in the passenger seat, a 21-year-old woman, is listed in stable condition.

Following the shooting, Scarlett drove to the scene of the house fire and opened fire on firefighters. A firefighter radioed to police, “We’re being shot at.”

A fire captain radioed to dispatchers that shots were being fired as he ran into a nearby home after being shot by the suspect:

“I’m by myself in a residence. I’ve got a (gunshot wound) to the right arm. I think it’s just superficial.”

“A 35-year-old man is accused of opening fire on an ambulance crew around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets.”https://t.co/VkWmt9hkuj — Taylor Seely (@taylorseely95) July 19, 2021

Another unidentified responder radioed that he and two others had fled the scene in a fire engine:

“We’ve fled the scene. I’m missing both of my firefighters.”

A 44-year-old neighbor was shot in the head and killed. He was identified as Corey Saunders, who police said was shot in front of his 11-year-old son.

A second neighbor was grazed by a bullet.

After firing at the firemen, Scarlett fled the scene in his SUV.

Tucson officer Danny Leon’s body camera shows what happened next.

As Officer Leon was responding to the chaos, police could be heard trying to make sense of what was happening in the city. As the officer approached the scene of the shooting, the suspect rammed his patrol car from the left side.

Both vehicles came to rest near each other, and Scarlett jumped out firing multiple shots at the officer.

Officer Leon ducked behind his cruiser for cover and then returned fire, striking Scarlett. The suspect fell to the ground motionless.

Officer Leon covered the suspect until other officers arrived, and then rushed to secure him. After removing the firearm lying next to the suspect, Leon transitioned from combatant to medic.

Officers rendered medical aid to the suspect until he was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in extremely critical condition.

Police are investigating the relationship, if any, between Scarlett and the house fire. An unidentified, charred body was pulled from the burned home. Neighbors claimed the body was Scarlett’s girlfriend, but police have not confirmed the identity.

New body cam video released of the moment @Tucson_Police say the shooting suspect yesterday rammed an officer and opened fire. The suspect was hit and is in critical condition. The officer was not hit. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/V9gC7XgmHD — Steve Nielsen FOX 10 (@Stevenielsen) July 19, 2021

Tucson Police Department Sgt. Richard Gradillas said there were concerns about two or three children who lived in the home, but that they were eventually located. No further details have been released about the fire.

Sgt. Gradillas said police were still investigating the condition of the children.

Chief Magnus called the incident “highly tragic, really horrific incident with many unknowns.” He pointed out the investigation would be “lengthy and complex.”

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero asked the community to pray for the victims:

“I ask our entire Tucson community to join me in thinking about and praying for the victims of this afternoon’s fire and shooting by Silverlake Park, including first responders from AMR and the Tucson Fire Department. This was a horrific and senseless act of violence.

“Thank you to the men and women at (Tucson Police Department), (Tucson Fire Department), and all of the first responders and neighbors who courageously responded to the scene, knowingly putting themselves in danger.

“I have spoken with both Chief Magnus and Chief Ryan and let them know that they have my full support with anything they need during this difficult time.”

