http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/reuxOMM8WbE/cia-chief-burns-forms-china-focused-group-in-pivot-toward-asian-rival-11633608001

The China Mission Center is among the first major changes CIA Director William Burns has made at the spy agency since taking office earlier this year.

Photo: Saul Loeb/Associated Press

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...