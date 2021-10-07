https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/10/06/federal-judge-puts-a-stop-on-texas-abortion-law/

Austin, TX — A federal judge granted the Biden regime’s request to stop the Texas abortion law from being in effect. The temporary ruling means that abortions can once again begin in the state.

The radical left has argued that the abortion bad is in effect before most women know they are pregnant and is the most restrictive in the country. The temporary injunction is being celebrated by the left as a win for women’s rights while destroying the rights of the unborn.

The Justice Department argued that the law was causing extreme harm to women and their ability to obtain an abortion. Reports indicate that many abortion sites were continuing to perform abortions even amid the threats of legal action.

Texas has argued that the U.S. doesn’t have the authority to sue to protect a constitutional right to abortion in the first place. The state also argued that only Congress has the power to instruct the Justice Department to sue.

Texas is expected to challenge the ruling. Bloomberg News reports that the stay orders that Texas would request would most likely be denied as it proceeded through the appeals process. The law is expected to make its way to the Supreme Court.

