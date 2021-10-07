https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/president-biden-says-to-look-at-the-bigger-picture-when-you-see-reports-of-mass-firings-and-hundreds-losing-their-jobs/

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden was in Illinois Thursday talking about vaccine mandates. Biden, whose defining trait is his empathy, said to look at the bigger picture when you see reports of mass firings and hundreds of people losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates. He uses United as a success story, saying their vaccination rate went from 59 percent to 99 percent.

When you see headlines about mass firings, look on the bright side.

