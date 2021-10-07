https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/president-biden-says-to-look-at-the-bigger-picture-when-you-see-reports-of-mass-firings-and-hundreds-losing-their-jobs/

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden was in Illinois Thursday talking about vaccine mandates. Biden, whose defining trait is his empathy, said to look at the bigger picture when you see reports of mass firings and hundreds of people losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates. He uses United as a success story, saying their vaccination rate went from 59 percent to 99 percent.

BIDEN: “When you see headlines and reports of mass firings, and hundreds of people losing their jobs, look at the bigger story…United went from 59% of their employees [vaccinated] to 99%…” pic.twitter.com/nOAKjLkfVM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 7, 2021

pic.twitter.com/9ZWCE5Z37M — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 7, 2021

After a company fires everyone who isn’t vaccinated, that company’s vax rate tends to go up. https://t.co/stymNliD4h — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 7, 2021

This man is great with math! — Dmitriy Molla (@DmitriyMolla) October 7, 2021

But, was that achieved through terminations? And, the vax does not stop the spread. What in the hell is going on? This dude is careless. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) October 7, 2021

“When we get rid of almost everyone who disapproves of how I’m doing, my approval rate will go to 99%…”

Yeah, congrats on math I guess. — PuPPeT (@PuppetRL) October 7, 2021

Yeah amazing how threatening one’s source of income they need to live and support their families will do that. Also be interested to know what % got fired or quit on the way to 99% — This is exhausting… (@npweir) October 7, 2021

Holy Jesus. It’s like watching an endless bloopers reel with no punch line. Waiting for someone to jump out from behind the fake set and say GOTCHA to the audience. Actually, forget waiting…at this point it’s more like praying… — Charlie Glide (@tommy831) October 7, 2021

So, people that are losing their jobs is being celebrated by this man? I thought this was about people’s health? I thought that the vaccinated were already protected? — [email protected]_neversleever (@Teacher01182736) October 7, 2021

Wow…you guys voted for this? — Cory Procter (@CoryProcter) October 8, 2021

This belongs in a Babylon Bee post. Instead, we’ve got this guy saying it like he’s proud of it. — Ricardo (@veneco) October 7, 2021

When you see headlines about mass firings, look on the bright side.

