President Joe Biden was in Illinois Thursday talking about COVID-19 and vaccine mandates. It comes at the very end of this clip, but Biden presents as his reason for health care workers to be vaccinated is that it provides you “certainty” that they’re protected from COVID and can’t spread it to you. But haven’t we been told that the vaccinated can spread the coronavirus? Isn’t that the reason governments are imposing mask mandates regardless of vaccination status?

President-elect Biden told us he was going to shut down the virus and ask that we all just wear masks for 100 days after his inauguration.

