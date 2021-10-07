https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/president-biden-says-vaccine-mandates-for-heath-care-workers-provide-certainty-they-cant-spread-covid-to-you/

President Joe Biden was in Illinois Thursday talking about COVID-19 and vaccine mandates. It comes at the very end of this clip, but Biden presents as his reason for health care workers to be vaccinated is that it provides you “certainty” that they’re protected from COVID and can’t spread it to you. But haven’t we been told that the vaccinated can spread the coronavirus? Isn’t that the reason governments are imposing mask mandates regardless of vaccination status?

President Biden on enacting vaccine mandates: “We’re making sure healthcare workers are vaccinated because if you seek care at a healthcare facility, you should have the certainty that the people providing that care are protected from COVID and cannot spread it to you.” pic.twitter.com/eiS2nQM4QA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 7, 2021

Hey @Twitter since I know your goal is to be fair and consistent regardless of politics will you be labeling this Joe Biden lie as misinformation that the vaccinated can’t get or transmit covid? If not, why not? Thanks. pic.twitter.com/XVzIzrynyc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 7, 2021

I’m sure they will respond ASAP — Cody Goolsby (@CodyGoolsby4) October 7, 2021

Hey @jack… we’re waiting on the misinformation alert — Ladd (@LaddCaldwell) October 7, 2021

Everything he just said about vaccinated people is a not true. — kwhall4 (@kwhall4) October 7, 2021

Thanks Joe! Glad to know if you are vaccinated you can’t spread COVID or get sick from it! — Luke McGlothin (@rott250) October 7, 2021

There is absolutely no way in hell @Twitter will label anything @JoeBiden utters to be be misinformation. For he is their anointed and is infallible. Add Fauci to that list. Patron saints of @Twitter. — Michael Bergeron (@MdBergeron) October 7, 2021

Kick him off Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation. — Marc Schurger (@mschurger) October 7, 2021

Wait,,, I thought you can still spread it, even if vaccinated. — Trevor Kindur (@SAces21) October 7, 2021

We should keep listening to politicians for public health info — Sarcasm Speaks (@Sarcasm_Speaks_) October 7, 2021

But vaccinated people still have to wear masks (unless you’re a Democrat politician or celebrity) because…. — Joe Vols (@THEjoevols) October 7, 2021

Has something changed overnight? I am fairly certain a vaccinated person CAN get it, as well as spread it — yo mok! (@Go_Isles_Go) October 7, 2021

Amazing. The guy doesn’t even realize what even health officials agree on. Can still pass it if you are vaccinated. Just makes it likely that your symptoms will be lesser. Unreal. — Crypto Entropy (@Crypt0Entropy) October 7, 2021

They can spread it, and do. We’ve had mandates since day 1. All healthcare workers are vaxxed & whole wards & clinics are still being closed down and staff still isolated and causing shortages & outbreaks due to exposure and/or infection. Pointless exercise in loss of liberties. — LostandRunning (@tashwil06) October 7, 2021

President-elect Biden told us he was going to shut down the virus and ask that we all just wear masks for 100 days after his inauguration.

