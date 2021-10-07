https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/07/pro-choice-liberal-journo-julia-ioffes-indecent-proposal-for-pro-lifers-is-so-crazy-it-just-might-work/

Journalist Julia Ioffe has been thinking a lot about the Texas heartbeat law lately, and let her share her thoughts with you, if you don’t mind:

Wow. Brilliant idea, Julia. Let’s make it happen!

Have we mentioned that Julia is brilliant?

So, where do we sign?

Is it possible, Julia, that pro-lifers are dragging you because you’re the one who agrees with their point? The point that they’ve been making for decades but that you seem to believe you’ve just come up with on your own because you’re such a genius?

What say you now, Julia?

Um, what?

You OK, Julia? We’re starting to worry a little …

Whatever you say, dear.

Gee, maybe Julia’s not so brilliant after all.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...