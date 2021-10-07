https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/prominent-doctor-misled-catholics-aborted-baby-body-parts-pfizer-covid-vaccine-video/

Project Veritas released video on Wednesday of a whistleblower at Pfizer who accused the pharmaceutical company of trying to hide the connection between its new COVID-19 vaccine and aborted babies.

In a new Project Veritas video, Pfizer employee Melissa Strickler provided emails from corporate executives asking staff to avoid mentioning the fetal cell lines that the company used to test its COVID vaccine.

“From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there,” Vanessa Gelman, senior director of worldwide research at Pfizer, wrote in an email dated Feb. 9, according to the whistleblower.

This directly contradicts earlier remarks by Catholic ethicist Dr. Joseph Meaney who went on national television to say the fizer COVID vaccine did not use aborted babies.

This was not true.

Dr. Joseph Meaney, Ph.D, a bioethicist and president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, joined the EWTN Catholic Television Channel to discuss the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Dr. Meaney told EWTN viewers that no aborted baby cell lines were involved in the Pfizer COVID vaccine development and production.

Dr. Joseph Meaney, Ph.D.: The good news is not at all. It’s a new type of vaccine, mRNA-type similar to the Moderna vaccine, that does not use any cell lines whatsoever in its production. So, in that case, there are no cell lines involved in its development and production.

Dr. Joseph Meaney flat-out lied to Catholics about the Pfizer vaccine and should be shunned. https://t.co/6eqQpPGMzM — PinoleroGringo (@gringo_pinolero) October 7, 2021



** We reached out to the NCBCenter for comment.

