https://hannity.com/media-room/psaki-on-high-gas-prices-the-threat-of-climate-change-certainly-cant-wait-any-longer/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=psaki-on-high-gas-prices-the-threat-of-climate-change-certainly-cant-wait-any-longer

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted the reason behind a national spike in gasoline pricing Thursday; telling reporters the “threat of climate change certainly can’t wait any longer.”

“Certainly we all want to keep gasoline prices low, but the threat of the climate crisis certainly can’t wait any longer,” said Psaki.

.@PressSec: “Certainly we all want to keep gasoline prices low, but the threat of the climate crisis certainly can’t wait any longer.” pic.twitter.com/BebK6KfDQ4 — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) October 6, 2021

The national price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $3.21 Wednesday, reaching a new high for 2021 after steadily increasing from $2.18 on Inauguration Day.

Experts predict the cost will likely reach $3.30 by the end of October.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration asked OPEC to increase oil production after limiting facilities here in the United States.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement in August urging OPEC to increase production to help lower oil costs; raising even more questions over the Biden administration’s recent regulation’s on America’s energy sector.

“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic,” writes Sullivan.

“President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable, reliable energy, including at the pump. Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs,” he adds.

Watch Psaki’s comments above.

PRESS SEC GOES SILENT: Psaki Dodges When Asked If Biden Will Host First Solo Press Briefing posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.21 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect questions surrounding Joe Biden Monday; refusing to answer when asked if the President plans to hold his first solo press briefing anytime soon. “Can you update us on his first press conference?” asked one reporter. “Ummm, not yet! But we will definitely have one. We’ll schedule it, and you’ll be the first to know!” deflected Psaki. .@PressSec‘s response to question on when we will see @JoeBiden‘s first solo press conference is… something. pic.twitter.com/cDqdbJTbMW — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 1, 2021 Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above. SPIN BEGIN: Jen Psaki Dodges When Grilled Over Kamala’s ‘Abusive’ Work Environment posted by Hannity Staff – 7.05.21 White House Press Secretary deflected recent criticism of Kamala Harris’ “work environment” after a report from Politico claimed employees feel as if they are treated “like s**t.” “Is the White House concerned that some vice presidential staffers reportedly feel like they work in a quote ‘abusive environment?’” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked. “Well I would first note that I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources,” Psaki said. “I will say that the vice president is an incredibly important partner to the president of the United States.” Jen Psaki Responds To Accusations Of VP Harris Running ‘Abusive’ Work Environment https://t.co/8ePwSVru1G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2021 “She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great supportive team of people around her,” she added. “Other than that, I’m not going have any more comments on those reports.” Read the full report at the Daily Caller.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

