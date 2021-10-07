https://www.dailywire.com/news/rashida-tlaib-caught-admitting-she-only-wore-a-mask-at-event-because-cameras-were-around

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) effectively admitted on Wednesday that she only wears a mask when there are cameras around, which undercuts a number of public statements she has made about the importance of wearing masks.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

The “Squad” member told attendees at the event that she only wore a mask because a “Republican tracker” was filming her. After doing an event with Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary Marcia Fudge on Monday, Tlaib conversed with a maskless attendee who mistakenly thought the Democrat scolded him for being “the one unmasked guy” in the area. Tlaib responded by insisting she only wore a mask because a “Republican tracker” was recording the exchange.

“Oh, no, oh, not you!” Tlaib said as she pulled her mask down to talk. “No, no, no—I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here.”

WATCH:

Caught on Video: @RashidaTlaib Admits She Only Wears Mask for Cameras "I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here"

The conservative Heritage Foundation has documented several examples of Democrat politicians that they say were violating or appearing to violate their own coronavirus mandates, policies, or other restrictions.

Regarding the latest incident involving Tlaib, critics mostly noted how Democrat lawmakers have appeared to only take certain pandemic precautions seriously when the cameras are around:

Joe Gabriel Simonson , reporter: “They’re laughing because the joke’s once again on us.”

, reporter: “They’re laughing because the joke’s once again on us.” FreedomWorks : “CONFIRMED: Masks are a political theatre acted out by leftists.”

: “CONFIRMED: Masks are a political theatre acted out by leftists.” Karol Markowicz , columnist: “Open admission that they wear masks just for show.”

, columnist: “Open admission that they wear masks just for show.” John Daniel Davidson , editor: “So the mask is just theater, in other words.”

, editor: “So the mask is just theater, in other words.” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) : “Ya don’t say!”

: “Ya don’t say!” Alan Cole , commentator: “This is the inevitable product of the ‘shame people for not following the dumb rules’ culture we’ve invented. If we just admit that outdoor masking is dumb, this can all go away! It’s all a prison of our own making!”

, commentator: “This is the inevitable product of the ‘shame people for not following the dumb rules’ culture we’ve invented. If we just admit that outdoor masking is dumb, this can all go away! It’s all a prison of our own making!” Julio N. Rausseo , commentator: “So this mean @RepRashida believes the mask are ineffective?”

, commentator: “So this mean @RepRashida believes the mask are ineffective?” David Marcus, writer: “Huh. Guess my kid must have a Republican tracker at school, too.”

