The NBA warned that unvaccinated players could face arrest and criminal charges if they breach quarantine in violation of Canada’s coronavirus Quarantine Act.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news in a Wednesday tweet.

“Sources: NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who breach quarantine in Toronto face criminal offense. Unvaccinated players only able to leave hotel for team activities. Per Canada’s Quarantine Act, violations could lead to up to 6 months in prison and/or $750K in fines,” Chanahia tweeted on October 6.

Canadian law demands that foreign visitors must quarantine for as long as two weeks at the visitor’s expense. During that time, the players can have no visits from anyone except the people with whom they traveled. A visitor can then travel inside Canada if he has presented proof of a negative test after that 14-day isolation period.

The country does have a list of those who are exempt from the restrictions. But one of the restrictions is that unvaccinated pro athletes are confined to hotels until it is time to play or board a plane to leave the country. Pro athletes qualify as someone who “provides essential services,” — but the unvaccinated must observe isolation periods during downtime.

“Failure to comply with this order is an offence under the Quarantine Act and could lead to fines, imprisonment, or both,” the Canadian COVID information webpage reads.

Fully vaccinated players are free to move about Toronto, however.

