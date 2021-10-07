https://www.oann.com/reports-jets-agree-to-extension-for-dl-john-franklin-myers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=reports-jets-agree-to-extension-for-dl-john-franklin-myers



October 8, 2021

The New York Jets agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, according to multiple reports Thursday.

No terms were available though Franklin-Myers, a fourth-year pro, stands to improve from his $920,000 salary this season — the last year of his rookie contract.

Franklin-Myers, fresh from his 25th birthday less than two weeks earlier, is off to a strong start this season with 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a career-high-tying three sacks while starting all four games for New York.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin, Franklin-Myers notched two sacks while playing sparingly for Los Angeles as a rookie. He posted a strip sack in the Rams’ Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.

However, Franklin-Myers failed to make the team out of training camp in 2019. He got a chance with the Jets when they claimed him off waivers last October, though he was on injured reserve for most of last season and didn’t see game action.

Franklin-Myers recorded three sacks in 15 games (two starts) for New York in 2020 and won a starting spot this summer.

In his three NFL campaigns, Franklin-Myers owns 44 tackles, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

