https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/10/07/republican-ags-rip-the-weaponizing-of-doj-and-fbi-to-target-parents-n453074
About The Author
Related Posts
Another Aging Female Celebrity Thoroughly Embarrasses Herself Over Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law
September 7, 2021
A Tale of Two FOIAs
August 16, 2021
Taliban Drops Ultimate Taunt on Biden in New Photo
August 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy