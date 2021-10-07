https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/megan-williams/sen-barrasso-facebook-starting-look-more-and-more-big-tobacco

Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). (Getty Images)

(CNS News) — When asked if Facebook should be allowed to censor speech on its platform, Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) did not answer directly but said, “Big Tech is starting to look more and more like Big Tobacco. They have an addictive product and they know it.”

At the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, CNS News asked, “Should Facebook be able to restrict speech on its platforms?”

Barrasso responded, “We had the hearings yesterday and there were a lot of questions raised, and they’re starting to look more and more like Big Tobacco.”

“They have an addictive product and they know it, and instead of admitting it, they deny it, and we need to look under the hood and see what’s going on,” said the senator.

Leading up to the 2020 elections, Facebook was placed in the spotlight for its apparent mishandling of information, specifically its push to censor conservative voices on its platform.

Facebook’s censorship, for instance, was displayed through its shutting down of the Hunter Biden Laptop story by the New York Post. Last October, the New York Post released a story regarding a laptop — believed to be Hunter Biden’s — that contained sensitive information about the Biden family’s dealings with Ukranian businesses.

However, Twitter and Facebook decided to censor and “dial down” the story’s spread because they alleged the story was unverified. Both platforms restricted re-postings of the story, did not allow the story to be direct messaged, and blocked the New York Post from posting.

“The newspaper with the fourth-leading circulation in the United States and big tech asserted the power to just silence them because they didn’t like what they were reporting,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said. “I think it’s really dangerous.”

(Getty Images)

Following this scandal, the CEOs of both Facebook and Twitter were called into a Senate Judiciary Hearing and were questioned on their company’s processes for censoring posts and users.

“There are instances in which your platforms are taking a very distinctively partisan approach, and not a neutral one, to election content moderation,” Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) said.

Conservative organizations and users have seen a trend in the censorship of right-of-center content as well. Media Research Center (MRC) President Brent Bozell issued a statement alongside more than 20 conservative leaders condemning Facebook’s failure to address censorship concerns.

“Facebook has listened to the conservative movement’s complaints and in response has invited us to pound sand,” the statement read.

(Disclosure: CNS News is a division of the MRC.)

