https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/sen-bernie-sanders-refuses-to-sign-on-to-joint-statement-condemning-harassment-of-sen-kyrsten-sinema/

This reminds us of the time Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to put a resolution on the House floor condemning anti-Semitic comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar, and by the time they were finished, it was a generic statement decrying all hate speech, including Islamophobia. It also didn’t include Omar’s name.

It shouldn’t be hard to condemn the “activists” who followed Sen. Kirsten Sinema into an ASU restroom and filmed her without permission. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined seven other Democratic senators in signing a statement organized by an aide to Sen. Corey Booker calling the activists’ actions “plainly inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Axios reports that Sen. Bernie Sanders was also to sign onto the statement, but Sanders insisted on a “but” — he wanted the phrase, “While we hope Senator Sinema will change her position on prescription drug reform and support a major [budget] reconciliation bill” included before the condemnation. Sanders’ communications director Mike Casca later replied: “Sanders will not be signing, so please cut ‘Senate Democratic Leadership Team’ from headline.” So far the statement has not been published and might not be released.

Whoa. Axios: “Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) withheld support for a joint statement condemning last weekend’s protests against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) because it also wouldn’t include a rebuke of her political views”https://t.co/K4T6M3ti4D — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 7, 2021

“The move comes as those in Sinema’s orbit have privately vented frustration that her fellow Democratic senators and the White House haven’t more forcefully spoken out.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 7, 2021

So he really wanted to add, that while it was bad, she was also asking for it? 🤔 — Tomas, who has amnesia 🇨🇿 (@BcTomasZelenka) October 7, 2021

This is the opposite of a surprise. This is who Sanders has always been. — kingcambie (@kingcambie) October 7, 2021

Why isn’t this easy? Dem Sens Schumer Durbin Warner Warren Manchin Klobuchar & Cortez-Masto wanted to issue statement condemning harassment of Sen Kyrsten Sinema. But Sen Bernie Sanders would not sign on. No statement has been released. From @axios https://t.co/UpPw9c2arU — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 7, 2021

This seems par for the course. It’s the “she was asking for it” of politics. — PotHole (@PotHole16658689) October 7, 2021

He said he’d sign it…on condition. — Capitol Hill Access (@PML_Tony) October 7, 2021

Competing with “Brandon” for title of most horrible old fool. — davrola (@davrola) October 7, 2021

That’s right … even President Biden said it was inappropriate while adding that it’s “part of the process” and “happens to everyone.”

Just shows what an a…um, character Sanders is. He’s like the stereotype of an old dude on a rocker yelling at kids to get off his lawn. Minus the charm. — Jake Dunnegan (@JakeDunnegan) October 7, 2021

News alert – Bernie’s not a good guy, has never been. — wingate50 (@Walden70) October 7, 2021

Because he agrees with the harassment of his political enemies. He’s very comfortable with it. Too comfortable, because he doesn’t have to live with it. I hope he’s adaptable. — Chop On (@Michael02612920) October 7, 2021

He’s a scumbag — john slotkin (@john_slotkin) October 7, 2021

Petty little man — enlightenedone (@enlight67775232) October 7, 2021

Way too many people are willing to condemn the harassment of Sinema in a restroom as long as they can add a “but.”

Related:

WATCH: Biden says activists harassing Sen. Sinema in a restroom isn’t appropriate but is ‘part of the process’ and ‘happens to everybody’ https://t.co/ypCnHLIFLX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

