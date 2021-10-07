https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/sen-bernie-sanders-refuses-to-sign-on-to-joint-statement-condemning-harassment-of-sen-kyrsten-sinema/

This reminds us of the time Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to put a resolution on the House floor condemning anti-Semitic comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar, and by the time they were finished, it was a generic statement decrying all hate speech, including Islamophobia. It also didn’t include Omar’s name.

It shouldn’t be hard to condemn the “activists” who followed Sen. Kirsten Sinema into an ASU restroom and filmed her without permission. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined seven other Democratic senators in signing a statement organized by an aide to Sen. Corey Booker calling the activists’ actions “plainly inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Axios reports that Sen. Bernie Sanders was also to sign onto the statement, but Sanders insisted on a “but” — he wanted the phrase, “While we hope Senator Sinema will change her position on prescription drug reform and support a major [budget] reconciliation bill” included before the condemnation. Sanders’ communications director Mike Casca later replied: “Sanders will not be signing, so please cut ‘Senate Democratic Leadership Team’ from headline.” So far the statement has not been published and might not be released.

That’s right … even President Biden said it was inappropriate while adding that it’s “part of the process” and “happens to everyone.”

Way too many people are willing to condemn the harassment of Sinema in a restroom as long as they can add a “but.”

