Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerThe Supreme Court isn’t political — and reversing Roe v. Wade wouldn’t make it so Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue Senate Republicans’ campaign arm raises over million in third quarter MORE (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December.

“We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said.

Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday.

The agreement, according to a Senate aide, would increase the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which based on Treasury Department estimates would extend the debt ceiling until Dec. 3.

Schumer didn’t provide specifics on the size of the debt hike, something he and Republicans were haggling over on Wednesday night.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham opposes short-term debt hike, warns against being ‘held hostage’ to filibuster Schumer-McConnell debt hike talks spill into Thursday Overnight Defense & National Security — Pentagon chiefs to Congress: Don’t default MORE (R-Ky.) confirmed during a floor speech that they had reached a deal.

“The Senate is moving toward the plan I laid out last night to spare the American people from an unprecedented crisis,” he said.

“The pathway our Democratic colleagues have accepted will spare the American people any near-term crisis,” McConnell added.

Spokespeople for Schumer and McConnell didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In order to vote on Thursday, every senator would have to agree to speed up the agreement, otherwise it could be dragged out into the weekend.

GOP aides indicated on Thursday that it was still possible that conservatives could require the deal to overcome a 60-vote procedural hurdle.

That would require at least 10 GOP senators to help advance the debt ceiling deal, even if they ultimately voted against it on final passage. Any one senator could require that the bill get 60 votes to advance.

The deal has already sparked backlash from former President Trump Donald TrumpGraham opposes short-term debt hike, warns against being ‘held hostage’ to filibuster Facebook whistleblower to meet with Jan. 6 committee: report 44 percent of Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024: survey MORE and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham opposes short-term debt hike, warns against being ‘held hostage’ to filibuster Schumer-McConnell debt hike talks spill into Thursday The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems prepare for failed debt ceiling vote MORE (R-S.C.), a close Trump ally and the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee.

“I do not support the Democrats’ reconciliation package and I do not support raising the debt limit to make that level of spending possible. If Democrats want to raise the debt ceiling they can use the reconciliation process,” Graham said in a statement.

McConnell, as part of the offer from Republicans, said that they would help expedite the reconciliation process if Democrats decided to raise the debt ceiling on their own through the budget rules that let them bypass a filibuster. He also said that Republicans would let Democrats pass a short-term debt hike as long as the short-term extension was to a specific number and not a day.

Republicans want Democrats to do a long-term debt hike on their own through reconciliation, a budget process that lets them bypass a filibuster.

McConnell, on Thursday, argued that by supporting a short-term extension that would push the debt ceiling into early December, Republicans were defanging a top Democratic complaint that they didn’t have enough time to raise the debt ceiling on their own through reconciliation.

Congress has until Oct. 18 to raise the debt ceiling and avert a historic default. The Senate agreement would need to be passed by the House before being sent to President Biden Joe BidenBiden and Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit by end of this year Facebook whistleblower to meet with Jan. 6 committee: report On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate nears debt ceiling ceasefire MORE.

Updated at 10:57 a.m.

