https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/she-screwed-over-and-ally-pat-gray-calls-out-vice-president-kamala-harris-on-israel

Vice President Kamala Harris offended the Jewish community after she falied to push back against a student who characterized Israel’s actions against Palestinians as “ethnic genocide.”

CNN reported that the Vice President’s office is in damage control mode, putting out a statement that Harris had been “unwavering in her commitment to Israel.”

In this clip, Pat Gray was floored by the vice president’s missed opportunity to stand up for Israel and as well as her missed opportunity to educate the misinformed student on what is actually taking place between Israel and Palestine.

“She screwed over and ally,” Pat said. Adding that Harris should have corrected the student. He later noted that “to thier credit,” CNN shockingly reported the story fairly.

Watch the clip for more on this story. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

