Reports of 2 shooters firing at police, SWAT is on the scene
Shots fired at LAPD officers in #DTLA. Spring street North of the 101, officers responded to an unrelated call when police say someone opened fire from a nearby homeless encampment. No officers injured at this point, SWAT now responding @CBSLA @Patharveynews pic.twitter.com/isVphrHIXh
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) October 7, 2021
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Shots still being fired by possibly two shooters in Downtown Los Angeles
Ongoing Incident:
– Police reporting there are possibly two shooters
– One shooter is hiding behind a tent
– The 101 freeway is now being closed
– SWAT team now en route
– Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/PrKIOWO9Q8
— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) October 7, 2021