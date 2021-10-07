https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/so-joe-bidens-speech-went-well-dan-bongino-presents-the-highlights-of-the-presidents-speech-in-illinois/

As Twitchy mentioned earlier, President Joe Biden was in Illinois Thursday to talk about the coronavirus and vaccine mandates. Some already caught the president spreading misinformation about COVID-19, but there were other moments where Biden struggled with the teleprompter. Dan Bongino was kind enough to compile some of the highlights of Biden’s speech, like where he mixed up the television and telephone.

Here’s the speech with captions to help those who didn’t quite understand what Biden was saying:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...