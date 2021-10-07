https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/so-joe-bidens-speech-went-well-dan-bongino-presents-the-highlights-of-the-presidents-speech-in-illinois/

As Twitchy mentioned earlier, President Joe Biden was in Illinois Thursday to talk about the coronavirus and vaccine mandates. Some already caught the president spreading misinformation about COVID-19, but there were other moments where Biden struggled with the teleprompter. Dan Bongino was kind enough to compile some of the highlights of Biden’s speech, like where he mixed up the television and telephone.

So, Joe Biden’s speech went well. pic.twitter.com/1eZpxYMceV — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) October 7, 2021

So he sat on the TV, or climbed into the TV?. While on the phone?. — BOBBY G. SAID……. (@BobbyGBklyn) October 7, 2021

I was in the television. Sitting eating my ice cream and I looked at the tv and there I was. I don’t know how I got in there. — Travis Jernigan (@Monk_316) October 7, 2021

He literally confused being on television with being on the telephone, if that don’t raise questions than idk wtf it’s gonna take for all these woke/slept people just like their COF — Ronald Fuegan (@BE_ROCK1) October 7, 2021

I imagine CNN regretted carrying this live. — Michael McNally (@notoserfdom) October 7, 2021

That was inspirational 🥺 — Trench ❎ (@TrenchNerd) October 7, 2021

😱😱😱 Holy crap this is ridiculous — Kevin 🎸⚾️🌴 (@thekevinbrown75) October 7, 2021

Let’s go Brandon! — Andy Shifflette 🇺🇲 (@andyshifflette) October 7, 2021

81 million votes…. — Lee Andrews (@Lee_Andrews007) October 7, 2021

I wondered to myself what would happen if I put fifty marbles in my mouth. Then told myself to watch this video and I got my answer. — deborah R (@brodysmom_424) October 7, 2021

This is embarrassing — Aurora Desmond🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@auroradesmond) October 7, 2021

Good Lord! Imagine what he would be like without the teleprompter! — mams01 (@mams01aolcom1) October 7, 2021

This man is not well — Laura (@SportsJinx13) October 7, 2021

Did Illinois secede today? He said their President was there. — Justin W. (@radiatedjay) October 7, 2021

But hey, no mean tweets right. — Todd Collins (@Tcoll86) October 7, 2021

Here’s the speech with captions to help those who didn’t quite understand what Biden was saying:

