There’s not a lot I agree with “The Young Turks” cohost Ana Kasparian on and it’s no wonder. Kasparian’s ideological territory is somewhere on the far left, and I find my home on the libertarian right. These are two positions that couldn’t be more diametrically opposed to each other. Moreover, I’m not a fan of Kasparian’s self-image. This is the same woman who boldly declared that she thinks she’s better than you if you voted for Trump.

I could go on for ages about how much Kasparian is wrong about any given subject and how I even find her offputting on a personal level.

So why am I saluting her?

Because she has done what the left has failed to do for years now…talk to us.

I don’t mean talking at us like so many on the left do and then use the response to declare victimhood and reinforce their talk about how horrible the right is, I mean properly sit down and debate us in a calm, respectful demeanor that leaves both parties more educated than they were before about ideas, facts, or positions.

Kasparian appeared opposite of the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, and through a moderator, they discussed and debated everything from […]