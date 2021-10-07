https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stephen-miller-biden-doj-corrupted-by-liberal-politics/

If you can’t see this Rumble video, turn off your Ad and Privacy Blockers. CFP runs zero ads.

Stephen Miller quick hit this afternoon with David Brody

Stephen Miller — “The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings — and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt or Situation Room — is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor, and without the teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera.”

And Miller goes on to address Biden apologists, with this follow up comment:

“And for Biden apologists making the incredibly asinine observation that you can read monitors in other rooms: yes, for formal addresses. White House created this bizarre set-up to create illusion that Biden’s running a normal human meeting when he’s actually delivering a scripted text.”

