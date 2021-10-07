https://www.theblaze.com/news/students-record-video-of-disabled-teacher-being-brutally-attacked-cops-think-it-was-a-tiktok-challenge

A startling video recorded by high school students showed a disabled teacher being brutally attacked and police believe it might have been part of a TikTok challenge.

The incident unfolded at Covington High School in Covington, Louisiana.

The viral cell phone video posted to TikTik and SnapChat showed a student talking to the 64-year-old teacher, who is sitting at her desk.

With apparently no provocation, the student begins to beat the teacher down with her fists.

“She was just talking to the student about a grade, and the child was just explaining their side, and then all of a sudden she was attacked,” said St. Tammany Parish School District Superintendent Peter Jabbia to WLL-TV.

The teacher was taken to a hospital for medical attention over her injuries and was later sent home.

“She is very bruised and hurt, she’s in a lot of pain, and I just feel for her,” he added.

The Covington Police Department later arrested 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson and charged her with battery on a school teacher, a felony.

Police said they were unsure of the motivation behind the attack, but they believe that it might be a part of a TikTok challenge known as “Smack a Teacher.” Authorities cautioned schools after the challenge began trending on the popular social media platform.

They are also trying to identify the students who recorded the video and investigating whether they knew the assault was going to occur. More arrests and charges could be made.

Police told WLL that Jackson was uncooperative during the investigation. She was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

The St. Tammany Parish School District is also investigating and considering disciplinary action against Jackson and those who recorded the video.

Here’s more about the harrowing incident:







Covington High student attacks teacher in classroom



www.youtube.com



