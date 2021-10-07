https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/07/summary-its-too-dangerous-to-hold-outdoor-halloween-activities-at-the-national-zoo-but-its-safe-enough-to-do-so-at-the-air-space-museum/

The National Zoo in D.C. has canceled its outdoor Halloween events because of COVID-19:

The National Zoo has canceled Boo at the Zoo and ZooLights over coronavirus concerns. “The primary audience for Halloween events are children not able to be vaccinated at this time,” zoo staff said in a statement. https://t.co/P9zMzhAKJP pic.twitter.com/z8Toi2GoVH — DCist (@DCist) October 6, 2021

Sigh. Does science even matter to these people any longer?

this is like all outdoors https://t.co/kckGcQ11p5 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) October 6, 2021

This a description of what they’ve canceled from 2019:

🎃 Happy Howl-oween! 👻 Join us Oct. 18, 19 and 20 for Boo at the Zoo! From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., little ghouls and goblins can take part in spook-tacular trick-or-treating, enjoy after-hours access to animal exhibits, meet Count Pandula + more! TIX: https://t.co/ORKVIsNr7f. pic.twitter.com/IAHjROZcEn — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) October 5, 2019

Maybe next year!

Sad news for D.C. parents: The National Zoo is not hosting Boo at the Zoo or Zoolights in 2021. “The challenge of how to host our traditional events safely – as we live with the new Covid variant etc. – is too much and so we have elected to pass on these events for this year.” — Fritz Hahn (@fritzhahn) October 6, 2021

This is literally what they’re doing: “It’s all outdoors where the disease doesn’t really transmit well and the primary audience is children, who remain almost entirely unaffected by the disease, so we’re going to cancel it again”:

“It’s all outdoors where the disease doesn’t really transmit well and the primary audience is children, who remain almost entirely unaffected by the disease, so we’re going to cancel it again.” 18 months in and we’re still doing this. I dunno man, crazy shit. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) October 6, 2021

It’s just insane that they’ve canceled it:

I believe in science. I’m pro-vaccine. These events are more or less all outdoors. How are these unsafe but a Caps/Wiz game indoors at Cap One is? Or WFT outdoors at FedEx? The Zoo was no different than pre-Virus only with ticketing theater. Hypocrites. https://t.co/qxZXmpVfwf — Jason B. (@jdb820) October 6, 2021

Pretty much?

Is science just irrelevant these days? https://t.co/53y406cpPe — Lauren Cole 🇺🇸 (@laurenmpoole) October 6, 2021

What’s even crazier is that people in D.C. can go to the zoo in Maryland where events aren’t canceled:

Never fear Washingtonians! The @marylandzoo still has lots of great events just up the road in Charm City. https://t.co/rZaODhEsHu https://t.co/9ARigeDfPC — Mindy Moretti (@mindymoretti) October 6, 2021

The Air & Space Museum IS having its outdoor festivities, however:

Just as a follow-up to yesterday’s ZooLights/Boo at the Zoo news: @airandspace announced this morning that it IS hosting the annual Air and Scare Halloween event on Oct. 30, but it will be outdoors and require free tickets to limit capacity: https://t.co/f2XRqcqYlG — Fritz Hahn (@fritzhahn) October 7, 2021

So, why can’t the zoo?

