The National Zoo in D.C. has canceled its outdoor Halloween events because of COVID-19:

Sigh. Does science even matter to these people any longer?

This a description of what they’ve canceled from 2019:

Maybe next year!

This is literally what they’re doing: “It’s all outdoors where the disease doesn’t really transmit well and the primary audience is children, who remain almost entirely unaffected by the disease, so we’re going to cancel it again”:

It’s just insane that they’ve canceled it:

Pretty much?

What’s even crazier is that people in D.C. can go to the zoo in Maryland where events aren’t canceled:

The Air & Space Museum IS having its outdoor festivities, however:

So, why can’t the zoo?

