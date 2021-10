https://www.oann.com/supply-chain-issues-delays-could-impact-cemex-ebitda-for-around-100-million-ceo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=supply-chain-issues-delays-could-impact-cemex-ebitda-for-around-100-million-ceo



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured at it’s plant in Monterrey, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured at it’s plant in Monterrey, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

October 7, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Cemex, North America’s biggest concrete producer, said on Thursday that variables including supply chain issues, project delays and foreign exchange effects could impact EBITDA for around $100 million.

“We believe on a preliminary basis… that all these variables can impact our EBITDA for an amount of around 100 million dollars,” chief executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a virtual presentation, adding that there would be more information in the company’s third-quarter results report.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, writing by Cassandra Garrison)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook