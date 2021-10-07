https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/tesla-moves-headquarters-california-austin-texas/

Tesla is moving its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, Elon Musk announced on Thursday.

Elon Musk moved from Los Angeles to Austin last year while calling Governor Newsom’s Covid mandates “Fascist” in a Tesla earnings call.

“I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry. It’s like somebody should be, if somebody wants to stay in the house that’s great, they should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house, and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom,” he said in April 2020.

“So the expansion of the shelter in place or as frankly I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, but that’s my opinion, and breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America or built this country. What the f-ck. Excuse me. It’s outrage, it’s an outrage. It will cause great harm not just to Tesla, but to many companies. And while Tesla will weather the storm there are many small companies that will not,” he said.

Musk said he will be expanding in Austin because it’s hard for people to afford homes in the Bay Area.

CNBC reported:

Tesla is moving its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk announced at the company’s shareholder meeting on Thursday. The meeting took place at Tesla’s vehicle assembly plant under construction outside of Austin on a property that borders the Colorado River, near the city’s airport. However, the company plans to increase production in its California plant regardless of the headquarters move. “To be clear we will be continuing to expand our activities in California,” Musk said. “Our intention is to increase output from Fremont and Giga Nevada by 50%. If you go to our Fremont factory it’s jammed.” But, he added, “It’s tough for people to afford houses, and people have to come in from far away….There’s a limit to how big you can scale in the Bay Area.”

