https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/texas-attorney-general-appeals-abortion-ban-ruling?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Texas attorney general asked an appeals court on Friday to suspend an order temporarily blocking the state’s six-week abortion ban.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly asked the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue an emergency stay, following a lower court’s ruling for the state to suspend the ban pending litigation.

Judge Robert Pitman issued the the temporary block earlier this week, saying Texas forfeited its right to implement this law due to an “unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right.”

Pitman issued his temporary order while the court considers a Justice Department lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the Texas abortion law.

Paxton alleged in his filing that the federal government has no standing to sue the state of Texas, so therefore the lower court’s ruling is moot.

Other states have enacted six-week abortion bans, but the Texas law alone allows private citizens to file lawsuits against those who help a woman obtain an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

