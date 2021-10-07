https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/texas-high-school-shooter-released-jail-bond/

Timothy George Simpkins

18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins shot and wounded four people on Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Three students and one adult were injured on Wednesday after a fight between students broke out.

One person was treated at the school and three others were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police took Simpkins into custody Wednesday afternoon after he fled the scene and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

Simpkins was released from jail to home confinement Thursday morning after posting $75,000 bond.

WFAA reported:

Simpkins was released on bond from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday morning, which was set at $75,000. The bond included several conditions: drug and alcohol testing, GPS monitoring and 24-hour home confinement, according to orders from Tarrant County Magistrate Judge Brooke Panuthos. An arrest affidavit released Thursday morning reveals more details about the moments leading up to the shooting, including witness accounts describing to police an alleged fight between the witness and the suspected shooter. Of the four victims, two remained in the hospital Thursday morning; one is a 15-year-old in critical condition and the other is a 25-year-old listed in good condition, police said. The other two were not in the hospital.

