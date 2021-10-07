https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/07/that-took-fcking-balls-young-turks-ana-kasparian-delivers-full-throated-defense-of-her-civil-debate-with-fellow-demon-ben-shapiro/

Recently, “Young Turks” host and executive producer Ana Kasparian debated Ben Shapiro. It should go without saying that the two of them are, politically speaking, oil and water.

But somehow, they managed to be grownups about it and engage in lively but civil discussions.

For those asking, here’s the full debate/discussion with @AnaKasparian from earlier this week! https://t.co/OQyLaWcoSb — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2021

And now, as a result, Kasparian’s fans are apparently not happy with her. In fact, they’re quite pissed.

Kasparian has some things to say to those people who think she’s some kind of traitor for even speaking to Shapiro:

1.) Going to be insufferable for a second to make an important point to those who want to accuse me of being some sort of demon for allegedly “platforming” another demon just by debating Shapiro. I went before a room full of (literally) a thousand people who disagree with me. — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) October 7, 2021

2.) Health industry lobbyists, health care companies, oil businessmen, Republican politicians were all there in the audience. No one (except one worker at the venue and my husband) was on my side, and I went in to debate a guy who is admittedly known as a good debater. — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) October 7, 2021

I wish the left was more confident. We look weak with the platform scolding. I think we’re right on the issues, and I think we can change more minds if we speak to more people. — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) October 7, 2021

That goes for both sides, it’s worth noting. Echo chambers can make you feel good, but you’re never going to change anyone’s mind unless you’re willing to leave your echo chamber.

This is worth the read, and @anakasparian is exactly right https://t.co/Fk5Y7Vlqog — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2021

We, like Shapiro, don’t share an ideological common ground with Kasparian. But we can certainly appreciate when someone is willing to step outside of their comfort zone and venture into the lion’s den. Shapiro has done it many times, and it’s refreshing to see a progressive do it, too.

I had not heard of you before tonight, but I just watched the whole debate, I really appreciate you putting yourself out there. It was actually great to see a true debate, and no yelling. While I don’t know if I’m with you on everything, I loved hearing your thoughts. Well done! — Dark Knight (@Rwvette) October 7, 2021

Amen to this. No matter who is platforming whom…its good when we break down barriers. https://t.co/wCk9cYHMT3 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 7, 2021

