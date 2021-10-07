https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/10/07/the-covid-purge-begins-ucla-med-center-doctor-escorted-out-by-security-for-refusing-shot-n1522430

“This is what happens when you stand up for freedom.”

“This” was being summarily fired, escorted, and deposited from the premises like so much refuse by security guards at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Health.

That’s the Westwood hospital where Dr. Christopher B. Rake worked until Tuesday as an anesthesiologist.

It’s unclear what Dr. Rake is now. Is he fired? On unpaid leave? What’s clear is that the anesthesiologist can’t go to work. All because he refused a forced medical procedure – a shot – that he didn’t want, didn’t think was right, and didn’t believe he needed. The mandate was imposed on him by bureaucrats who know less about medicine than he does.

He was “escorted” from the hospital by three security guards, one of whom warned him, “don’t come near me,” as Rake recorded his own ouster.

Rake may be starting a new, unwanted career as the face of anti-COVID-mandate Americans – perhaps millions of them – who will lose or already have lost their jobs, careers, and livelihoods because of Joe Biden’s and Democrat governors’ orders to get shot up or lose everything.

Dr. Rake said he knew the cost and was willing to pay it – for freedom.

This is what happens when you stand up for freedom and when you show up to work, willing to work, despite being unvaccinated, and this is the price you have to pay sometimes. But what they don’t realize is that I’m willing to lose everything — job, paycheck, freedom, even my life for this cause.

It could be a tragic end to a career at one of the California’s premier medical facilities.

UCLA anesthesiologist Dr. Chris Rake, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate opponent, was escorted out of the UCLA medical plaza yesterday and placed on unpaid administrative leave for refusing to get vaccinated or request an exemption. “I’m willing to go lose everything…even my life.” pic.twitter.com/7AxUX4uyeF — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 6, 2021

UCLA issued a statement following Rake’s ouster saying, “Per the state public health order and University of California policy, active UCLA Health employees not working remotely must be vaccinated or receive an exemption. Those out of compliance are subject to progressive discipline including access denied to worksites and being placed on leave.”

The “progressive discipline” double entendre certainly has an interesting ring to it, no?

UCLA Health staff were scandalized by Rake’s anti-mandate activism. The UCLA student newspaper, The Daily Bruin, wrote that faculty and staff were upset by what they characterized as his “misinformation,” which they claimed “threatened public safety.”

A social media user recorded Dr. Christopher Rake, an anesthesiologist at UCLA Health, at an anti-vaccination rally. In the video, Rake said he was opposed to mandatory vaccination in the workplace and that he founded Citizens United for Freedom – an organization against mandatory vaccines – in response to an Aug. 5 California order that all health care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. “I think it’s mind boggling that a physician at a world-class institution would go to such a rally and use their name as a physician to directly contradict public health,” said Dr. Anna Yap, a resident physician in emergency medicine at UCLA. Dr. Nina Shapiro, a professor of head and neck surgery at the School of Medicine and the director of pediatric otolaryngology at Mattel Children’s Hospital, said vaccine misinformation from doctors could be extremely dangerous.

Rake told the crowd at that August rally something so outrageous that he put a target on his back. So, obviously, the people in charge of the “progressive discipline” needed to silence him.

Stand back and behold the revolutionary words uttered by the doctor.

They want to force a vaccination or medication or treatment into my body that I don’t want. So they’re telling me, “Take the jab or we take your job.” And I’m here to say no. That’s not ok.

Not exactly “give me liberty or give me death,” but inspiring words nonetheless.

The pandemic is so important to medical “experts” that they’re willing to toss aside a man who has a medical resume that includes studying at some of the nation’s premier medical institutions.

Obviously, Rake is some kind of piker in the medical field. He went to medical school at Tufts University. Pfft. He did his internship at Kaiser and his residencies at Kaiser and UCLA respectively. He was board certified in anesthesiologist in 2010.

Who needs experience anyway? Not UCLA. Pfft.

In his job, Rake had hospital privileges at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

I’ve got news for these UCLA medical “experts.” Ronald Reagan wouldn’t approve of the totalitarian and mendacious mandates done at a hospital bearing his name. Not even a little bit.

Now Rake’s got his freedom. And the people who claim to be concerned about the pandemic are down one more “frontline hero” doctor.

They’re going to look back on this era with shame.

Maybe they’ll fill Rake’s spot with some guy with real credentials like, say, a person from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

